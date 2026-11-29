Iran’s nuclear chief said on Sunday that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cannot demand access to the country’s nuclear facilities unless it first condemns U.S. and Israeli military strikes against them.

Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said the U.N. nuclear watchdog had no grounds to insist on inspecting facilities that had been attacked or remained under threat, according to Iranian state media.

Eslami rejected accusations that Tehran had constructed underground nuclear facilities to conceal its activities, insisting that the sites were built underground to protect them from potential attacks.

The IAEA has been unable to inspect key Iranian nuclear facilities since U.S. and Israeli strikes in June 2025, raising concerns about its ability to verify the country’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The United States, Britain, France and Germany recently accused Iran of obstructing inspections and urged it to restore access to the affected sites.