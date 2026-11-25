Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned the United Nations for reelecting Iran to its Committee for Programme and Coordination with 144 votes, highlighting the flogging of an Iranian singer as the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“Iran whips women. The UN rewards Iran. The hypocrisy is obscene,” the ministry wrote on X. As JNS reported on Tuesday, Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi received 74 lashes on Monday over a December 2024 performance in which she sang without a hijab.