Israel slams UN over Iran’s committee seat following singer’s flogging
Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned the United Nations for reelecting Iran to its Committee for Programme and Coordination with 144 votes, highlighting the flogging of an Iranian singer as the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
“Iran whips women. The UN rewards Iran. The hypocrisy is obscene,” the ministry wrote on X. As JNS reported on Tuesday, Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi received 74 lashes on Monday over a December 2024 performance in which she sang without a hijab.
As the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, an Iranian singer is recovering from 74 lashes inflicted on her this week for singing without a hijab.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 25, 2026
Just two weeks ago, 144 countries voted to give Iran a seat on a UN committee shaping… pic.twitter.com/OmWwVSqqP0