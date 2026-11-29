Jordan’s Court of Cassation, the country’s highest court, on Sunday confirmed the death sentences handed down to three men convicted over a deadly shooting at a Christian funeral last month, according to the country’s official news agency.

Nine people were killed and 34 wounded when gunmen attacked mourners gathered at a Greek Orthodox church in Hamoud, a village in Jordan’s southern Karak governorate, on Oct. 23.

The three defendants were convicted earlier this month on terrorism-related charges, including committing acts of terrorism resulting in fatalities, illegally possessing firearms and ammunition for terrorist purposes, and spreading extremist ideology.

The decision brings the judicial proceedings to a close, with no further avenue for appeal.