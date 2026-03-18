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Pikuach Nefesh: The Rabbinical Congress for Peace

The Rabbinical Congress for Peace was founded in 1993 in order to alert public attention to the clear position of the Torah concerning territories under Israeli rule. This halachic ruling is anchored in the supreme value in Jewish law known as “the sanctity of life.” Saving a life supersedes the entire Torah. Because of this value, the Torah unequivocally forbids relinquishing even one inch of territory under Jewish rule or participating in any negotiations concerning withdrawal from any such territory.
A home in Sderot after being hit by a rocket launched into Israel by terror groups based in the Gaza Strip in April 2023. Source: Twitter.
The Wire
Rabbinical Congress for Peace appeals to prime minister to act against terror
The Rabbinical Congress for Peace: “We may have forgotten the waves of terror and the rocket attacks, to which we failed to respond, but our enemies have not forgotten.”
Apr. 17, 2023
The Wire
Hundreds of rabbis declare: The current Israeli government must be brought down, to save the lives of countless Jews
“The very existence of a government that relies on the votes of Arab parties, which themselves support terror, only encourages terrorists more to carry out attacks and murder innocent citizens,” stated 420 leading Torah scholars, religious judges, and local and municipal rabbis across Israel.
May. 22, 2022