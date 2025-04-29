Rome’s meeting was beneficial only to Italy and Iran

( April 29, 2025 / JNS)

The April 19 talks in Rome between the Trump administration and the Iranian leadership, mediated by Oman, provided the Iranian regime with a useful political red carpet that was cleverly exploited.

Through the media and the Iranian embassy in Italy’s X account, the regime presented a narrative that the United States is moving away from Israel and that Italy is looking forward to improving its longstanding relations with Iran.

In the meantime, the U.S. delegation did not release any comments on the outcome of Rome’s meeting between U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi or on the Iranian demands.

The foreign minister of Italy, Antonio Tajani, did speak to the media and said, “Rome becomes the capital of peace and dialogue. I received Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and encouraged him to continue on the path of negotiations against nuclear weapons.” Tajani then added that the Italian government hopes to reach, together, “a positive solution for the Middle East,” according to journalist Stefano Piazza in La Verità newspaper.

It is difficult to believe in the Iranian regime’s willingness to give up its atomic bomb program. Tehran has no real interest in a “positive solution” for the area, since its main objectives are the destruction of Israel and hegemony over the Middle East.

More realistically, Iran is trying to curry favor with Washington and improve the regime’s image in Europe by making it appear that it is genuinely interested in the talks, and by conveying the idea that there is a widening rift between Israel and the United States. In the meantime, the regime is buying precious time to rebuild its air defenses and possibly acquire nuclear weapons.

Shortly after the summit, the Iranian embassy in Rome published a post on its X account citing the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Italy, and praising the negotiation with the United States: “Recalling the long history of Iran-Italy relations, which enjoy an ancient past, he recalled Italy’s interest in strengthening relations between the two countries and stressed the country’s determination to provide any assistance for the success of the Iran-U.S. talks.”

Indeed, the Iranian embassy did not miss the opportunity to attack Israel, writing: “The only obstacle to the realization of a Middle East free of nuclear weapons is the Zionist regime, which, together with genocide, lawlessness and aggression against the countries of the region, foments feelings of Iranophobia and seeks to exacerbate the climate of insecurity in the Middle East, which requires Europe and the international community to adopt a responsible position, far from imposed stereotypes.”

The reason why Rome was chosen for the meeting is not yet fully clear. Perhaps the Meloni government, which is trying to acquire the role of liaison between the Trump administration and the European Union, thought that hosting such an event would be beneficial for Italy’s image on an international level. Maybe Trump wanted to give Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a little sop for its diplomatic bridging role and availability in a time when the European Union is not in its best relationship with Washington. Maybe it was the only E.U. member country where Iran felt comfortable meeting. If so, it could be worth investigating the reasons.

However, from here to baptizing Rome as “the capital of peace,” the gap is considerable. There is high skepticism on the possibility that Rome will be hosting more nuclear-deal meetings between the two parties because the Iranians prefer to meet in Oman, and Washington has nothing against it.

In addition, let’s keep in mind that the important meetings for the Iranian regime are taking place elsewhere; in Russia, China and Tehran.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.