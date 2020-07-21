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Israel Engage: A virtual summit for students on Israel advocacy

Hosted by Hasbara Fellowships, the summit will feature programs, simulations, and webinars with Israel experts such as Yossi Klein Halevi, Hillel Neuer, and others

Jul. 21, 2020

Israel Engage is a virtual summit designed to empower and train student leaders to advocate for Israel and fight antisemitism on high school, college, and university campuses across North America. Powered by Hasbara Fellowships and Israeli high-tech platform Bizzabo, the summit will bring exclusive, accessible, and interactive Israel education to the palm of your hands. It will run from July 26 until August 16, 2020.

Programming will also be available for members of the community, including programs and webinars with experts such as former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Michael Oren, UN Watch Director Hillel Neuer, author Yossi Klein Halevi, former MKs Dov Lipman & Dr. Einat Wilf, Israeli judo champion Sagi Muki, and others. To register, click here.

Israel Engage is the first of its kind. Students will be offered digital excursions around the Jewish State, learn from top experts during fireside chats, and engage in professional development, live simulations, peer networking, and advocacy training.

Starting July 26 you can:

  • Engage with world-renowned experts live in Israel
  • Engage virtually with sites from the Gaza envelope to the Golan Heights that are crucial for pro-Israel leaders to understand
  • Engage with the Hasbara Fellowships community
  • Engage with Israel academically, spiritually, and communally
  • Engage with fellow pro-Israel activists
  • Engage with like-minded people on combating antisemitism

https://www.facebook.com/hasbaracanada/videos/566911167549079/

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