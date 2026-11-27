Across America, families gathered around Thanksgiving tables this week to count their blessings. Coming at the end of a challenging year for Jewish Americans, the holiday is a reminder of how much there still is to be grateful for.

Jews can give thanks for the friends of every faith who stand with them in public and for small blessings—a wedding, a birth, a song—that keep Jewish life vital. They can give thanks for a country that remains the model for the free world and makes room for every faith. After centuries with nowhere safe to go, the Jewish people also have a nation state of their own.

Here and abroad, gratitude and celebration embody the Jewish spirit.

Friends of Jews and Israel around the world

A delegation of 500 people, led by Black Christian leaders from the United States and Africa, recently traveled to Israel, completing a pilgrimage that Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. planned for 1967. He canceled it after the Six-Day War in June 1967 and was assassinated the next year before he could go. The November journey was made in his memory. Atlanta pastor Robert Jenkins compared what he experienced in Israel to the United States: “It’s like America; it’s a melting pot here.” The group’s leaders plan to bring 5,000 pastors to Israel in 2027.

Friendship crossed religious lines in Australia as well. Two first responders, neither of them Jewish, treated the wounded at the Chanukah shooting on Sydney’s Bondi Beach last December. They later fell in love. The couple recently married in a park near the beach in front of 200 guests, including survivors and bereaved families. A rabbi officiated, with the bride praising the Jewish values of family and community. A mother whose 10-year-old daughter, Matilda, was murdered in the attack, stopped to watch and stated: “It’s a happy day.”

Israeli supporters from Africa to Australia. Credit: Courtesy.

One wedding guest in Australia was Leibel Lazaroff, a young rabbi from Texas who was shot in the attack. The bride had urged him to stay conscious until medics arrived; doctors later credited her with helping save his life. He recently joined freed Israeli hostage Agam Berger, a violinist since childhood, on a stage in Sydney to play “Jerusalem of Gold,” a beloved Israeli song about Israel’s capital city.

‘We gave him a sister’

In Israel, families shattered by Hamas are celebrating again. Hundreds of guests recently packed a wedding celebration in the southern Israeli Bedouin city of Rahat for Bilal Ziyadne. His family are Bedouin Arab citizens of Israel. Hamas terrorists kidnapped him from a kibbutz near the Gaza border on Oct. 7, 2023, along with his father, brother and sister. Only he and his sister came out alive, freed after 55 days.

On the morning of the attack, another relative, minibus driver Youssef Ziyadne, drove into the gunfire at the Nova music festival and rescued 30 people. A family member summed up the significance of the moment: “The wedding shows life goes on.”

Staff Sgt. Naveh Havshush. Credit: IDF.

In another story of resilience, an Israeli mother who lost her only son in battle five months ago recently gave birth to his sister. Staff Sgt. Naveh Havshush, a tank commander, was killed when an Iranian-backed Hezbollah explosive drone struck his tank in Southern Lebanon.

His mother, Einav, revealed at his funeral that she was pregnant at 46. She laid both hands on his coffin and recited Psalm 100—a psalm of thanksgiving—because she wanted the last words he heard from her to be words of gratitude. When her daughter was born, she wrapped the newborn in one of her son’s shirts.

She said the family had given Naveh a sister, adding: “At both ends of this experience, we feel tremendous gratitude.”

A refuge in Israel, a promise in America

Gratitude for living in a safe haven runs deeply throughout Jewish history.

On Nov. 29, 1947, the United Nations voted to partition British-ruled Palestine to create a Jewish state alongside an Arab one. Arab states violently rejected the plan and turned on their own Jewish citizens. Between 1948 and the early 1970s, more than 850,000 Jews were forced out of Arab countries and Iran; most found refuge in Israel.

A former Iraqi lawmaker told Arab TV that Iraq’s Jews were the gentlest community in the country and acknowledged what Iraq did to them: “We took them, deported them and sent them to Israel.”

After Soviet emigration restrictions were lifted in 1989, about 1.1 million Jews from the former Soviet Union immigrated to Israel. That flow continued through 2018. Israel welcomes immigrants from all over the world, whether from Ethiopia, Europe or even China.

From its earliest days, America opened its doors to Jews. President George Washington assured the Hebrew Congregation in Newport, R.I., that the new government “gives to bigotry no sanction.” He wished its members a country where everyone “shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.”

In New York City, Holocaust survivors recently gathered for a Thanksgiving celebration. Ninety-year-old Leo Falk, who was 5 when the German Nazi military invaded the Soviet Union, urged all to “look around and help all people.”

Washington made his promise 236 years ago—and Jewish Americans are still giving thanks for it.

President George Washington’s promise to U.S. Jews. Credit: Courtesy.

Points to consider:

1. Everyone who stands with Jews in public deserves thanks.

Standing with Jews has become costly. NBA player Kyle Kuzma was attacked online for defending Israel. Muslim actor Hakim Djaziri received a flood of hateful messages for appearing in the Israeli series “Fauda.” Neither backed down. That price makes friendship count. Antisemites depend on Jews feeling isolated and on everyone else staying silent. Everyone who speaks up makes it easier for the next person to do the same, and each deserves recognition for their courage.

2. Terror aimed at Jews does not end with Jews.

Hamas terrorists did not check religion on Oct. 7 when they murdered 21 Bedouin Arab citizens of Israel and kidnapped six more, along with farmworkers from Thailand and other nationalities. Bilal Ziyadne told his captors that his family was Arab—and they took him anyway. Israel’s former Mossad chief recently revealed that Israel helped stop the Islamic State terrorists who targeted singer Taylor Swift’s 2024 concerts in Vienna with plans to “mass murder, up to hundreds of young European men and women.” Hatred that starts with the Jews never ends with them, which is why defeating antisemitism is everyone’s business.

3. Israel makes the world safer far beyond its own borders.

Ironically, the country branded a danger is the one that defends the safety of people around the world. Israel warned the United States of an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump and alerted Britain to an Iranian-backed plot against an air base. Experts from more than 30 countries recently visited Israel to study how it prepares for mass-casualty attacks. Meanwhile, Israeli surgeons saved a 20-month-old Syrian girl’s heart for the second time. Her mother hid the destination from her own children to get her there.

4. Thanksgiving honors a country built to welcome people of every faith.

Some young activists argue that Thanksgiving shouldn’t be celebrated because it marks American colonialism. The holiday’s story is really about people fleeing religious persecution who gave thanks for a safe harbor. America kept that promise for wave after wave of newcomers. Jews have lived in America since 1654, when 23 Jewish refugees from Brazil landed in New Amsterdam, now New York City. A melting pot that accepts every religion is worth celebrating and defending.

5. Jews and their allies are responding to antisemitism with acts of courage.

The answer to attacks on Judaism is more Judaism; the answer to anti-Zionism is more Zionism. When floodwaters collapsed a Florida synagogue’s roof, its rabbi carried out a Torah scroll that survived the Holocaust and told a reporter: “We have a resilient congregation.” Friends of other faiths are standing united. Catholic archbishops visited Yeshiva University in New York City to strengthen Catholic-Jewish ties, and a French priest declared that a Christian must not be antisemitic. These acts of courage and connection show that hope remains stronger than hate.

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