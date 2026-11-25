Former soccer star Wayne Rooney spoke about his Jewish ancestry during an appearance on the British reality television series “I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!”

“Last year, I found out that my mum’s side of the family are Polish Jews,” the former Manchester United and England striker said, using the British term for “mom.”

“I was taking the kids to Auschwitz when I told my mum, and she then told me. My nan’s name was Patricia Green,” he continued. “The family name used to be Greenberg before it was shortened to Green. I had no idea.”

Rooney, who identifies as Catholic, previously discussed the discovery in the Disney+ documentary series “The Real Rooneys” in September.