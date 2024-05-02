The view from Israel: An interview with Knesset member Ohad Tal

(May 2, 2024 / JNS)

Since its founding, Israel has been fighting enemies who have continually sought its annihilation, but today’s wars—military, cognitive and diplomatic—are presenting an existential threat unlike anything it has confronted since perhaps the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

While Iran has unleashed not just proxies in the form of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, Hezbollah’s 150,000 missiles aimed at the country, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist organizations infiltrating the West Bank, in an unprecedented attack, it has now directly joined the war to destroy the Jewish homeland.

While 133 hostages, both dead and alive, remain captive in Hamas’s terror tunnels, Israelis are moving back to divisive rhetoric as to exactly how to bring them home, and its war cabinet that united former political foes appears to be fracturing with its own disagreements.

On top of it all, while the U.S. initially seemed to have Israel’s back, the Biden administration’s domestic political calculations have led to very dangerous daylight between America and Israel that is seemingly emboldening Israel’s enemies.

Joining this discuss from the perspective of Knesset member Ohad Tal.

