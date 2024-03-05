They were taken by Hamas: Here are their names and faces

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The following are the photos, names and ages of the captives still being held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas following the atrocities perpetrated by the terrorist organization in Jewish communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7.
The forum’s site includes media assets that people can share to help free the captives.
“We formed the Hostage and Missing Families Forum less than 24 hours after the horrific attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, in which thousands of innocent civilians were murdered and taken hostage by Hamas,” the forum writes on its website.
“The forum is volunteer-based and laser-focused on bringing the hostages back home to their families, to us. The forum offers families holistic support and professional assistance and advances the ongoing efforts through all channels, locally, regionally and globally, to bring the hostages and the missing back home to their loved ones.”
It further says on the site: “We demand the safe return of all citizens who have been taken hostage by the terrorist group Hamas. We will not rest until every hostage is released and returns home safely. You can help bring them back home.”