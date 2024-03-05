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They were taken by Hamas: Here are their names and faces

“We will not rest until every hostage is released and returns home safely,” says the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

A man posts photographs of the Israelis still being held captive in the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists at “Hostages Square” in Tel Aviv on March 4, 2024. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Mar. 5, 2024

The following are the photos, names and ages of the captives still being held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas following the atrocities perpetrated by the terrorist organization in Jewish communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

This information was provided by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which was formed in the wake of the Islamists’ crimes.

The forum’s site includes media assets that people can share to help free the captives.

“We formed the Hostage and Missing Families Forum less than 24 hours after the horrific attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, in which thousands of innocent civilians were murdered and taken hostage by Hamas,” the forum writes on its website.

“The forum is volunteer-based and laser-focused on bringing the hostages back home to their families, to us. The forum offers families holistic support and professional assistance and advances the ongoing efforts through all channels, locally, regionally and globally, to bring the hostages and the missing back home to their loved ones.”

It further says on the site: “We demand the safe return of all citizens who have been taken hostage by the terrorist group Hamas. We will not rest until every hostage is released and returns home safely. You can help bring them back home.”

Hisham Shaaban al-Sayed
Hisham Shaaban al-Sayed, 35.

Hamzah Al Zayadni
Hamzah Al Zayadni, 22.

Yosef Al Zayadni
Yosef Al Zayadni, 53.

Liri Albag
Liri Albag, 18.

Edan Alexander
Edan Alexander, 19.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi
Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 53.

Matan Angrest
Matan Angrest, 21.

Noa Argamani
Noa Argamani, 26.

Karina Ariev
Karina Ariev, 19.

Uriel Baruch
Uriel Baruch, 35.

Ohad Ben Ami
Ohad Ben Ami, 55.

Ron Benjamin
Ron Benjamin, 53.

Agam Berger
Agam Berger, 19.

Gali Berman
Gali Berman, 26.

Ziv Berman
Ziv Berman, 26.

Ariel Bibas
Ariel Bibas, 4.

Kfir Bibas
Kfir Bibas, 10 months.

Shiri Bibas
Shiri Bibas, 32.

Yarden Bibas
Yarden Bibas, 34.

Elkana Bohbot
Elkana Bohbot, 34.

Rom Braslavski
Rom Braslavski, 19.

Yagev Buchshtab
Yagev Buchshtab, 34.

Amit Esther Buskila
Amit Esther Buskila, 28.

Itai Chen
Itai Chen, 19.

Eliya Cohen
Eliya Cohen, 26.

Nimrod Cohen
Nimrod Cohen, 19.

Amiram Cooper
Amiram Cooper, 84.

Ariel Cunio
Ariel Cunio, 26.

David Cunio
David Cunio, 33.

Alexander Dancyg
Alexander Dancyg, 75.

Ori Danino
Ori Danino, 24.

Evyatar David
Evyatar David, 23.

Sagui Dekel Chen
Sagui Dekel Chen, 35.

Itzhk Elgarat
Itzhk Elgarat, 68.

Carmel Gat
Carmel Gat, 39.

Yitzhak Gelerenter
Yitzhak Gelerenter, 56.

Daniella Gilboa
Daniella Gilboa, 19.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal
Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 22.

Hersh Goldberg Polin
Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23.

Hadar Goldin
Hadar Goldin, 32.

Romi Gonen
Romi Gonen, 23.

Ran Gvili
Ran Gvili, 24.

Gad Haggai
Gad Haggai, 73.

Maxim Herkin
Maxim Herkin, 35.

Oryon Hernandez
Oryon Hernandez, 30.

Eitan Horn
Eitan Horn, 37.

Yair Horn
Yair Horn, 45.

Tsachi Idan
Tsachi Idan, 51.

Bipin Joshi
Bipin Joshi, 23.

Ofer Kalderon
Ofer Kalderon, 53.

Segev Kalfon
Segev Kalfon, 25.

Elad Katzir
Elad Katzir, 47.

Andrey Kozlov
Andrey Kozlov, 27.

Bar Kupershtein
Bar Kupershtein, 22.

Naama Levy
Naama Levy, 19.

Or Levy
Or Levy, 33.

Elyakim Libman
Elyakim Libman, 24.

Oded Lifshitz
Oded Lifshitz, 83.

Alexander Lobanov
Alexander Lobanov, 32.

Shlomo Mansour
Shlomo Mansour, 85.

Almog Meir Jan
Almog Meir Jan, 21.

Avera Mengistu
Avera Mengistu, 37.

Yoram Metzger
Yoram Metzger, 80.

Omri Miran
Omri Miran, 46.

Abraham Mor Eitan
Abraham Mor Eitan, 23.

Gadi Moshe Mozes
Gadi Moshe Mozes, 79.

Abraham Munder
Abraham Munder, 78.

Omer Neutra
Omer Neutra, 22.

Tamir Nimrod
Tamir Nimrod, 19.

Michel Nisenbaum
Michel Nisenbaum, 59.

Yosef Ohana
Yosef Ohana, 23.

Alon Ohel
Alon Ohel, 22.

Avinathan Or
Avinathan Or, 30.

Dror Or
Dror Or, 48.

Chaim Peri
Chaim Peri, 79.

Nadav Popplewell
Nadav Popplewell, 51.

Lior Rudaeff
Lior Rudaeff, 61.

Almog Sarusi
Almog Sarusi, 26.

Eli Sharabi
Eli Sharabi, 51.

Oron Shaul
Oron Shaul, 30.

Omer Shem Tov
Omer Shem Tov, 21.

Tal Shoham
Tal Shoham, 38.

Idan Shtivi
Idan Shtivi, 28.

Samuel Keith Siegel
Keith Samuel Siegel, 64.

Doron Steinbrecher
Doron Steinbrecher, 35.

Alexander (“Sasha”) Trufanov
Alexander (“Sasha”) Trufanov, 28.

Ilan Weiss
Ilan Weiss, 56.

Omer Wenkert
Omer Wenkert, 22.

Chanan Yablonka
Chanan Yablonka, 42.

Ohad Yahalomi
Ohad Yahalomi, 49.

Arbel Yehoud
Arbel Yehoud, 28.

Dolev Yehoud
Dolev Yehoud, 35.

Eden Yerushalmi
Eden Yerushalmi, 24.

Matan Zangauker
Matan Zangauker, 24.

Shlomi Ziv
Shlomi Ziv, 40.

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