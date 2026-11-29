The foreign ministers of eight Western countries stressed on Saturday that their continued support for the Palestinian Authority depends on its commitment to “reforms and democratic renewal.”

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland and the United Kingdom expressed “deep regret” over P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to postpone legislative elections scheduled for Nov. 28, as well as a presidential election planned for early 2027.

The statement called on the P.A. to hold both votes in the first quarter of 2027.

“Our continued support for the Palestinian Authority and our commitment to strengthening its institutions go hand in hand with the respect for the commitments made regarding reforms and democratic renewal,” the ministers said.

They noted that 20 years have passed since the last P.A. election, and five years since the postponement of legislative elections planned for 2021, and urged Ramallah to honor its commitments under the New York Declaration, which was adopted at a U.N. conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia last year.

The ministers said they were ready to help facilitate the vote, including through the European Union’s election observation mission or contributions to the Palestinian Central Elections Commission, and reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution.