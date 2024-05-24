Popular UK chocolates regain kosher certification

(May 24, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

Fans of Benedicks chocolates can rejoice as the iconic British brand has regained its kosher certification after a temporary revocation last year.

On Tuesday, Benedicks and the Kosher London Beth Din (KLBD) jointly announced that the popular chocolate line will once again carry the kosher stamp of approval.

The announcement comes as a relief for kosher consumers following the news in December that Benedicks’ bitter mint collection of dark after-dinner chocolates would lose its kosher certification due to changes in the company’s production facility.

At the time, Benedicks stated that the certification was “an integral part of the Benedicks brand and its success.” All available stock of Benedicks’ varieties, whether bearing the KLBD logo or not, remains kosher certified.

In a statement on May 21, interim director of KLBD Rabbi Elie Schoemann said: “We are so pleased to be able to make this announcement today. We had heard rumors of stockpiling in parts of the Jewish community and are relieved that kosher consumers can now buy Benedicks from any store in any part of the country.

“I would like to thank the Benedicks and KLBD teams for making this possible. In a world full of difficult news, we hope this small ray of sunshine will bring some happiness to Friday-night dinner tables across the community.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

