WATCH: JNS International Policy Summit—Day 2, Afternoon Session

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

MONDAY, APRIL 28, 2025

3:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Afternoon Plenary Session

Social Media Policy: Public Policy Director, Israel & the Jewish Diaspora at META, Jordana Cutler

: Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen The Day After in Gaza Panel:

Panel Chair: Dr. Dan Diker

Senior Fellow, Arab and Palestinian Affairs, JCFA, Khaled Abu Toameh

Former head of the Counter-Terrorism Division in the Mossad, researcher at JCFA, Oded Ailam

Expert in International Law and International Relations, Yifa Segal

: Binyamin Regional Council Head and Yesha Council Chair Israel Ganz JNS TV Presents “The Quad”: Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll, Emily Schrader

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll, Emily Schrader Combating Antisemitism: Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, in conversation with JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, in conversation with JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin The War on Jewish Students : JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin in conversation with Journalist, Lawyer and Legal Director of the Deborah Project Lori Lowenthal Marcus

: JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin in conversation with Journalist, Lawyer and Legal Director of the Deborah Project Lori Lowenthal Marcus Israel’s Economy : Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat in conversation with JNS CEO Alex Traiman

: Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat in conversation with JNS CEO Alex Traiman Changing Europe Panel:

Panel Chair: Italy | Fiamma Nirenstein

Belgium | Member of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium, Sam van Rooy

Hungary | Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, Miklos Szánthó

United Kingdom | CBE, former British Army Commander, Col. (ret.) Richard Kemp

Founder and Executive Director of SIGNAL Group (Sino-Israel Global Network and Academic Leadership), Carice Witte The Abraham Accords 2.0 Panel :

Panel Chair: Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Journalist, columnist, influencer and pro-Israel activist Luai Ahmed

Chairman of Sharaka, Middle East & Jewish World Affairs researcher and lecturer Dan Feferman

Partner at 972Hub & BSC Defense, Kareem Yehya

– President of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA), Dr. Dan Diker Coaching up Israel: Bruce Pearl – 2025 AP National Coach of the Year, Head Coach at Auburn University, Chairman of the Board at USIEA, and Board Member of Athletes for Israel

