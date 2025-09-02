Australia expels Iran’s diplomats (Erin Molan)

( Sept. 2, 2025 / JNS )

Host Emily Schrader is joined by Erin Molan, one of Australia’s most outspoken journalists and media personalities, for a look at the Islamic Republic’s reach into Australia and the West’s moral collapse.

Together, they unpack breaking news: the Australian government’s historic decision to expel Iranian diplomats, shut down the Islamic Republic’s embassy and officially designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, the first such move by Australia since World War II.

The two also explore the rising tide of antisemitism in Australia, which includes Iranian-backed firebomb attacks on Jewish institutions, pro-Hamas marches replete with ISIS and ayatollah flags, and the Australian government’s disturbing plans to recognize a Palestinian state. Molan calls out the moral failure of that nation’s leadership, describing it as a betrayal not only of Jews but of all Australians who value democracy and decency.

The episode then shifts focus to Yale University, where an upcoming course on U.S.–Iran relations features Islamic regime apologists and former Iranian officials as guest lecturers. Emily questions how a Western institution could give a platform to figures tied to torture, executions and human-rights abuses, and warns of the dangerous normalization of terror.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.