Beyond the headlines: Geopolitical expert breaks down the war with Hezbollah

(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

Go beyond the headlines with one of the premier geopolitical experts studying the situation in the north of Israel.

Join “The Quad” host Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and Avraham Levine from the ALMA Center for Research and Education as they discuss today’s most pressing questions.

In this short interview, they discuss the current situation, prospects for a wider regional war with Iran, the balance of power inside Lebanon and Israel’s options to restore calm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.