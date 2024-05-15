JNS Press+
Is Israel being prevented from winning the war?

Ruthie Blum

“Israel Undiplomatic” with Ruthie Blum and Mark Regev, Ep. 2

(May 15, 2024 / JNS)

As Israel commemorates fallen soldiers and victims of terror, and celebrates its survival, many are asking themselves where the fight against Hamas terrorism is heading.

Is Israel losing the war in Gaza? Are those inside and outside the country preventing the chances for victory?

Join JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and Ambassador Mark Regev as they duke it out over the progress of the Gaza war and the extent to which the Jewish state’s allies and the Israeli left are hindering victory.

