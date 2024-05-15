Is Israel being prevented from winning the war?

As Israel commemorates fallen soldiers and victims of terror, and celebrates its survival, many are asking themselves where the fight against Hamas terrorism is heading.
Is Israel losing the war in Gaza? Are those inside and outside the country preventing the chances for victory?
Join JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and Ambassador Mark Regev as they duke it out over the progress of the Gaza war and the extent to which the Jewish state’s allies and the Israeli left are hindering victory.
JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.
The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas.
Can we count on your support?
Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.