Something massive is unraveling inside Gaza

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

Why would the Hamas terror group ever agree to a ceasefire?

Meira K flips the narrative and uncovers the psychological warfare, internal chaos and political manipulation driving this war’s timeline. From hostage diplomacy to internal Israeli politics, she unpacks the brutal chess match being played on every front and why Israel hasn’t yet delivered a total victory in the Gaza Strip.

This episode covers:

Why Hamas thrives on prolonging war and chaos

The real reason hostage negotiations keep collapsing

How Hamas uses Israeli democracy and internal protests to its advantage

Netanyahu’s double battle: defeating terror and holding a fragile government coalition together

How Hamas exploits humanitarian aid, fear and famine to maintain its grip on Palestinian Arabs in Gaza

Why humanitarian zones and internal uprisings are Hamas’s nightmare

