More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The empty talk of two states

Endorsing the traditional formula for peace was smart politics for AIPAC, but that doesn’t make it a realistic option for the foreseeable future.

Mar. 6, 2018
Jonathan S. Tobin

The empty talk of two states

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
AIPAC
AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr addressing the 2018 AIPAC Policy Conference on March 4, 2018. Credit: AIPAC.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

Time was, the endorsement of a two-state solution by the executive director of AIPAC wouldn’t have been news. But when Howard Kohr told those who gathered for the group’s annual conference on Monday that the organization still believes in a vision of two states for two peoples, it was considered significant. Kohr understood that affirming the pro-Israel lobby’s stance in favor of what has long been considered the only rational solution to the conflict makes sense even if there is little reason to believe in the peace process right now.

AIPAC
AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr addressing the 2018 AIPAC policy conference on March 4. Credit: AIPAC.

While AIPAC had good reason to take this position, no one should think this is about any more than a matter of smart politics for a group that desperately wants to keep disgruntled liberals inside the big pro-Israel tent. Nor should U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s statement—in which he expressed the Trump administration’s willingness to consider endorsing two states if the parties should choose such a solution—be seen as an indication that the administration intends to go down that path if it announces its own peace plan in the coming months.

Perhaps some true believers hold on to hope that this formula can be revived in the near future if either, or both, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas step down from power. At the moment, however, talk about two states is nothing but posturing.

AIPAC’s motivation for reiterating a position that it has endorsed many times in the past is obvious. Giving lip service to two states is the price the group must pay in order to hold together a loose coalition of pro-Israel activists that includes Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives. Jews who are most inclined to be steadfast supporters of Israel these days are more likely to be found on the political right and among the Orthodox. But AIPAC can’t afford to write off the vast majority of American Jews who are liberals and who demand, at the very least, that the lobby must support the concept of two states, even if no one thinks anything resembling peace is likely to happen soon. That means they must adopt the pose that Netanyahu used during most of the Obama administration when he stated his theoretical willingness to live with a Palestinian state, while at the same time making it clear that he didn’t think it was a realistic option.

It bears remembering that Netanyahu endorsed a two-state solution during a speech in 2009, shortly after he returned to the prime minister’s office. But in recent years, he hasn’t felt the need even to nod at such an eventuality.

The reason for this has partly been to keep his right-wing coalition partners happy and partly a simple acknowledgement of reality. Nor is he alone in this stance. Even the two men who are his most credible challengers in the next election—assuming, that is, that Netanyahu makes it to the next election due to the flurry of corruption charges lodged against him—are also not sanguine about peace breaking out anytime soon. Both Yesh Atid’s Yair Lapid and the Zionist Union/Labor’s Avi Gabbay have policies towards the Palestinians that aren’t much different from Netanyahu’s.

In a perfect world, the two-state solution is the most rational approach to solving the conflict between Jews and Palestinians over the small piece of land between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River. If the Palestinians were prepared to admit defeat in their century-old war on Zionism—and accept the permanence and legitimacy of a Jewish state, no matter where its borders were drawn—they would find most Israelis ready to make drastic concessions.

But as Kohr correctly pointed out, the reason why peace hasn’t come isn’t due to Netanyahu’s intransigence, or because—as former President Obama disingenuously asserted—Israelis haven’t yet found the courage to take risks for peace. It’s because even the supposedly moderate Palestinian Authority is dedicated to perpetuating the conflict. Rejection of Israel and Jewish rights over any part of the country isn’t as much a strategy as it is an integral part of the Palestinian identity. Abbas’s efforts to keep his grip on power are rooted in fomenting hatred for Jews and Israel so as to successfully compete with the Islamists of Hamas.

Repeated rejections of peace offers, added to a continued incitement and funding for terrorists on the part of the P.A., have soured the overwhelming majority of Israelis on the concept of two states. Most think that a Palestinian people still in thrall to a violent political culture rooted in rejection of Zionism couldn’t keep even a theoretical cold peace. They view the notion of a withdrawal from the West Bank and parts of Jerusalem as a repeat of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s disastrous experiment in Gaza, when he pulled every settler, settlement and soldier out of the strip. Israelis would probably still be willing to trade land for peace, but understandably, they have no desire to trade more land for more terror.

Even the Arab states that were once the greatest cheerleaders for the Palestinians are no longer interested in backing them in an endless conflict with a Jewish state that is a strategic partner for those nations that wish to resist Iran’s efforts to achieve regional hegemony. It was no surprise, then, that the Trump-Netanyahu meeting yesterday centered on Iran (while ignoring the Palestinians).

The door to the theoretical possibility of peace should never be definitively closed. But as long as the Palestinians are not interested in making positive steps forward, it won’t matter how many times Israelis or Americans say the words “two states.” Until a sea change among the Palestinians occurs, any further discussion about this is just empty talk.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS — The Jewish News Service. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin