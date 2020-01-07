More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Tel Aviv’s mayor should be drowning in tears

An unfathomable tragedy struck a young couple, and what followed were statements of self-defense and partisan squabbling, instead of proper sorrow for two families.

Jan. 7, 2020
Ruthie Blum

Tel Aviv’s mayor should be drowning in tears

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai attends a protest outside Cinemateque in Tel Aviv, on October 27, 2018. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90
Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai attends a protest outside Cinemateque in Tel Aviv, on October 27, 2018. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

The response of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai to the unfathomable death of a young couple in his city over the weekend is nothing short of a disgrace. When details emerged of the way in which 25-year-old childhood sweethearts Din Shoshani and Stav Harari lost their lives on Saturday, Israelis across the nation were shocked, horrified and in tears. All except for Huldai, that is, who was too busy defending himself to express any remorse.

The unfathomable tragedy struck when Shoshani and Harari left their apartment in Shchunat Hatikva—a poor neighborhood in the southern part of the city that has become increasingly attractive to students and struggling artists—and took the elevator to the underground garage, where their car was parked. They had moved into the brand-new building only a couple of months earlier, renting the “penthouse” on the top floor.

The stormy winter weather, characterized in Tel Aviv by spurts of heavy rain with lulls in between, was in full force that morning. Anyone who was unable to see the flooded streets from his or her window was treated to hourly reports of the freakish rise in water levels, and stories of cars and pedestrians being swept away in what looked like Canadian rapids running through the streets of the White City that never sleeps, as well as elsewhere in the country.

Shoshani and Harari must have been aware of the tempest. It was impossible not to hear the pounding of the rain and hail—at times as loud as rockets from Gaza. Perhaps the couple had been warned that the basement of their building was starting to be affected, and they were on the way to remove their vehicle before it got damaged. Or maybe they were headed to a Shabbat lunch.

Wherever the day was taking them, the elevator stopped as soon as it started, because of a sudden power outage caused by water that had seeped into the bowels of the building. Shoshani and Harari proceeded to bang on the walls of the elevator. Neighbors who heard them began phoning emergency services. But neither the police, nor the fire department nor the municipal hotline answered their frantic calls.

In the meantime, however, the elevator began to flood. Trapped in the pitch-dark, Shoshani and Harari drowned in the freezing, filthy water that crept up on them as they waited, in vain, for rescue.

By the time crews arrived on the scene—an hour-and-a-half after the first call for help was made—it was too late. All that was left was for the bodies of the young man and woman, just shy of their 26th birthdays, to be extricated from the elevator by divers.

To say that this was like the most terrifying scene in a horror movie would not do the incident justice. For the siblings, parents, grandparents and friends of the couple, it has been an unbearable nightmare—one from which they cannot waken. But even those who didn’t know Shoshani and Harari personally are shaken to the core by the thought of their cruel demise.

Naturally, everybody is asking how such a thing could have happened, insisting that some heads should roll as a result.

Why, for example, did the new building pass inspection if its drainage system and elevator mechanism were not functioning properly? Where were the emergency switchboard operators? How had the municipality not prepared for the storm when flooding happens every winter?

Which brings us to Huldai, who has served as Tel Aviv’s mayor since 1998.

Rather than arriving at the scene of what has come to be called the “elevator tragedy”—to listen to residents of the building and the block—Huldai took to the TV studios to laud his investment in infrastructure. Yes, the politician at the helm of the city in which the horrific drowning took place actually had the gall to boast about the area’s efficient drainage system.

Indeed, instead of going straight to the Shoshanis’ and Hararis’ homes to offer his comfort and support, Huldai opted for media interviews. His claim was that the weather was an aberration.

“In the course of a mere two hours, a whopping 20 percent of the country’s annual volume of rain fell,” he said. “This overloaded the system and created flooding … [It was] a one-off event that sometimes happens, like in a bathtub, when you unplug the stopper, it takes time for the water to go down the drain. The amount of water [in this case] was greater than the drainage ability. But then it began to recede and the city resumed normal activity.”

Almost as an afterthought, he added: “This was a difficult incident. I send condolences to the families. A terrible disaster happened here, but it has not yet been investigated. We cannot jump to conclusions by making populist statements on television.”

Populist statements on television? By whom? The overwrought neighbors who waited helplessly while Shoshani and Harari drowned without being able to save them?

No, Huldai was referring to remarks by rivals in other political parties and hostile journalists demanding that he resign. A pox on all of their houses for exploiting such a horrendous event to engage in a partisan sparring match.

Whether or not the mayor is at fault remains to be determined. But one thing is crystal-clear. The only appropriate reaction on his part at this moment is to mourn along with them, beg their forgiveness and launch a thorough investigation of the incident.

Thankfully, the latter is underway. Sadly, the former was late in coming, with Huldai waiting until Tuesday afternoon to pay a shiva call. Shame on him.

Ruthie Blum is an Israel-based journalist and author of “To Hell in a Handbasket: Carter, Obama, and the ‘Arab Spring.’ ”

EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. Army has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman