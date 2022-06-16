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The moral and strategic failure of ignoring the protests in Iran

Videocast: The Endowment for Middle East Truth talks with Navid Mohebbi

Navid Mohebbi, a policy fellow from the National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI). Source: Screenshot.
Jun. 16, 2022

In at least 40 cities and towns throughout Iran, thousands have taken to the streets to protest against a government they deeply despise and distrust. Yet, these protests are hardly mentioned in the media, and even less by the Biden administration.

This latest round of protests began shortly after May 3, when the Iranian government announced its intention to discontinue a subsidy of flour that had been in place for more than 200 years. On top of that, a building collapsed last week in Abadan in southwestern Iran, killing dozens and trapping more than 80 under the rubble. The disaster sparked anti-government protests in the city and surrounding areas, according to Reuters.

What began as a purely economic protest has morphed into a great protest against the Iranian regime, with shouts of “We do not hate America; we hate the regime. Down with the regime! Death to Khameini!”

Protesters in Khorramshahr, which is adjacent to Abadan, shouted, “Cannons, tanks, fireworks (are useless), mullahs must go,” Reuters reported.

These people have demonstrated phenomenal courage. The Basij, as well various IRGC militias, have randomly killed many demonstrators. Others have been rounded up, arrested, tortured and carted off to the notorious Evin prison, sometimes never to be seen or heard from again. Yet, the valiant protests continue.

Where is the Western media on this? Why is there no word from the White House?

In this video, the Endowment for Middle East Truth talks with Navid Mohebbi, a policy fellow from the National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI).

About the speaker:

Navid is a former Iranian political prisoner and long-time political activist. In 2010, Mohebbi was arrested by the Islamic Republic in Iran and recognized by the Committee to Protect Journalists as the youngest jailed journalist in the country.

Navid was born and raised in Iran. Before coming to the United States in 2013, he lived in Turkey for two years. He holds a BA in international relations and Middle Eastern studies from George Washington University and previously worked as a Persian media analyst for the State Department. He also recently completed a DOD-funded fellowship program in which he researched the impact of climate change on political stability in Iran.

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