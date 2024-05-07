Israel invades Rafah as Biden holds back weapons

After failed hostage negotiations with Hamas, Israel finally begins its operation in Rafah in the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip at the same time that the Biden administration seems to halt ammunition transfers illegally. Also, how and why on this Yom Hashoah—Holocaust Remembrance Day—American Jewry should rethink who it counts as its allies.
