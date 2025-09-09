Jerusalem terror attack exposes media double standards

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

Israel innovation envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum is joined by journalist and human-rights activist Emily Schrader, founder of Chochmat Nashim Shoshanna Keats-Jaskel, and Ruthie Blum, senior contributing editor at JNS and host of “Israel Undiplomatic.” Together, they unpack the deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem that left at least five Israelis murdered and many more critically injured.

The panel also exposes the disturbing Hamas propaganda war. They expose how Gaza’s civilians are being held hostage by Hamas, and yet the global press parrots talking points from terror affiliates. The women of “The Quad” call out international media for their hypocrisy, selective outrage and refusal to report real atrocities, from Christian persecution in Egypt and Syria to Taliban abuses of women in Afghanistan.

Also covered:

The lie that went viral: the miraculous return of a boy declared “dead” by anti-Israel activists

Fake journalists exposed as Hamas operatives (Abdullah Darwish and others)

Why Egypt and Jordan refuse to help Gazans, and why no one’s calling them out

From media malpractice to government corruption, “The Quad” offers sharp, unfiltered truth you won’t find anywhere else.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.