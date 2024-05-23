A Spanish tradition 

Brooklyn, N.Y.-born (in 1938) cartoonist Yaakov Kirschen made aliyah to Israel in 1971 and began drawing his “Dry Bones” cartoons in January 1973. He is a member of both America’s National Cartoonists Society and the Israeli Cartoonists Society. “Dry Bones” was internationally syndicated and ran in The Jerusalem Post for 50 years, being reprinted by The New York Times, Time magazine, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal and other major media publications. The “Dry Bones” story has been covered by CBS, CNN, Forbes and many others.