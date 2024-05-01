JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskWorld News

WATCH: Attempted abduction of Chassidic Jew in London caught on video

The incident took place in a primarily Jewish neighborhood of London that boasts the largest concentration of Chassidic Jews in Europe.

Orthodox Jewish men chat at Spitalfields market in the Stamford Hill neighborhood of London, Aug. 27, 2016. Credit: Elena Rostunova/Shutterstock.
Orthodox Jewish men chat at Spitalfields market in the Stamford Hill neighborhood of London, Aug. 27, 2016. Credit: Elena Rostunova/Shutterstock.
Edit
(May 1, 2024 / JNS)

U.K. police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a Chassidic Jewish man in Stamford Hill, a predominantly ultra-Orthodox area of north London, British media reported on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place this past Friday, mere hours before the onset of Shabbat.

Police said the victim “was walking on Moundfield Road, N16 when a car pulled up beside him and two males got out of the vehicle. The victim was approached by one of the males and allegedly told the victim to get into the boot of the car, shortly before driving off.”

The local branch of the neighborhood watch group Shomrim reported the incident. The group claimed that the incident “ended when the victim said he was calling the police and other vehicles approached.”

Police said that they were aware of a video recording shared by Shomrim and were working with the community to trace the suspects.

It comes amid a soaring number of antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom—topping 4,000—since the Hamas attacks terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7. According to a report by the Community Security Trust, this is double the number of incidents that took place in the same period in 2022.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates