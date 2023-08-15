Palestinian terrorists launch rocket toward Samaria town

(August 15, 2023 / JNS)



Israeli security forces on Tuesday found the remains of a rocket and launcher in Palestinian Authority territory on the outskirts of Jenin after what the IDF said was a failed attempt to fire the projectile.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel from the IDF Combat Engineering Corps were checking the scene for the presence of explosives.

The findings will be forwarded for further investigation and a hunt was undertaken for the terrorists, the army said.

בוצע ניסיון שיגור כושל של רקטה מאולתרת לפני זמן קצר במרחב חטיבת מנשה. כוחות צה״ל איתרו את שרידי הרקטה והמשגר המאולתרים וחבלנים נמצאים בנקודה לבחינת הימצאות חומר נפץ, והממצאים יועברו להמשך טיפול כוחות הביטחון.

כוחות צה"ל פתחו במצוד אחר חשודים — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 15, 2023

The Hamas-affiliated Al-Ayyash Battalion earlier claimed to have fired another rocket from the Jenin area towards the Jewish community of Shaked in northern Samaria.

The group published video purporting to show the rocket before the failed launch with a note in Arabic attached to it.

A group calling itself the Al-Ayyash Battalion claims to have launched a rocket from the northern West Bank toward the settlement of Shaked. No reports of damage. IDF checking the report. pic.twitter.com/ACbEQ2QJ8v — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 15, 2023

The failed rocket launch follows others in recent months in Judea and Samaria, including one on July 27 when Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket from the Jenin area towards the Israeli moshav of Ram-On in the Gilboa region.

Hamas’s Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades earlier claimed that it fired a rocket in response “to the aggression of the occupation and settlers on Al-Aqsa.”

The Al-Ayyash Battalion on July 10 said that it fired two rockets from the Jenin area towards Shaked. The Israel Defense Forces subsequently located two rocket launchers and two makeshift projectiles near the village.

The Al-Ayyash Battalion has previously said it fired several rockets at Israeli villages in the area over the past few months. In late June, the group failed in its attempt to launch another rocket from Jenin towards Ram-On.