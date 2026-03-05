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Culture and Society
Ephraim Sneh addresses the Meir Dagan Conference on Security and Strategy at the Netanya Academic College, March 21, 2018. Photo by Meir Vaaknin/Flash90.
Senior Contributing Editor
The self-anointed ‘good’ Israelis
Ephraim Sneh may be a Knesset has-been, but his attitude isn’t the least bit passé in certain snobbish circles.
Apr. 26, 2026
Ruthie Blum
The Yung family with their dog, Monty. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef.
Feature
Someone to hug: Four-legged canine friends provide comfort
A new project creates personal matches between bereaved families and therapeutic dogs that touch wounded hearts through play, touch and their very presence.
Apr. 24, 2026
Arie Abramzon
Candles on the eve of Israel's Memorial Day, as the country commemorates fallen soldiers and victims of terror, April 20, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
JNS TV / The Quad
Black American influencer shares firsthand experience visiting Israel
Apr. 23, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
The last photo of Orde Wingate before he was killed in a plane crash in 1944. Credit: Courtesy of the National Library of Israel.
Feature
Orde Wingate archive gifted to National Library of Israel
The collection highlights a British officer’s lasting influence on Israel’s combat doctrine.
Apr. 21, 2026
Linda Gradstein
Yorai and Adar Cohen with their daughter, Niv, in 2023. Credit: Courtesy.
Feature
‘Endless moments remind me of him’
Widow of Yamam fighter Yorai Cohen, who fell defending Israel on Oct. 7, talks about life before and after his death.
Apr. 20, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Michal Herzog meet with students at Ulpan Etzion in Jerusalem, March 18, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israel News
Herzog: Aliyah during wartime is the clearest answer to those who seek to undermine Israel
Mar. 19, 2026
Sharon Altshul
People dressed in costume pose for photos
Israel News
Israel ranks eighth in World Happiness Report, despite ongoing war
Bar-Ilan University researcher Anat Fanti: “Israel’s results reflect resilience, but not the psychological cost of war.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Steve Linde
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in a video on X, March 17, 2026. Source: X/Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel News
WATCH: Huckabee visits Netanyahu to ‘make sure he’s OK’ after viral rumor
The U.S. ambassador to Israel checked up on the prime minister following online conspiracies claiming he had died.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Think Twice
Why people still love dead Jews
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
Mar. 12, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Tricia Tuttle
Culture and Society
Berlinale director resigns following anti-Israel displays
The shuffle was reportedly decided on after Tricia Tuttle posed with a PLO flag held by a filmmaker who’d accused the Jewish State of genocide.
Feb. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Hugh Laurie
Culture and Society
British actor distances himself from Zionism after eulogy for Israeli
Hugh Laurie wrote kind words about “Tehran” producer Dana Eden, before responding to anti-Israel critics that he had never identified as a Zionist.
Feb. 24, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Arabic Script
Opinion
Honoring repressed languages in Iran
To study and work in one’s mother tongue is a basic human right that Israel’s Druze community and other ethnic minorities in the Jewish state enjoy.
Feb. 17, 2026
Ayoob Kara
Load More
Author R.F. Kuang at the 2025 Edinburgh International Book Festival in Scotland, Aug. 24, 2025. Credit: Jennifer 8. Lee via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Author R.F. Kuang faces backlash over Israeli character in upcoming novel
Online critics accused the bestselling author, who is a supporter of the BDS movement, of “normalizing” Israelis over a brief reference in her book, Taipei Story.
May. 5, 2026
“A Plate of Hope and Color” opened at the Uri Lifshitz Studio in Tel Aviv, May 1, 2026. Credit: Lone Soldier Center in Memory of Michael Levin.
Feature
‘A Plate of Hope and Color': Leading Israeli artists unite to embrace lone soldiers
An exhibition in Tel Aviv supports thousands of IDF troops from abroad serving in Israel.
May. 5, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Preparations for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest at Vienna's Wiener Stadthalle, April 28, 2026. Photo by Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli contestant unveils massive ‘diamond’ prop in first Eurovision rehearsal
The Kan broadcaster described the structure as the largest prop of this year’s event.
May. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Noam Bettan
Israel News
Israeli delegation heads to Vienna for Eurovision 2026
“I am very happy and excited to represent our beautiful country,” contestant Noam Bettan said.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Venice
World News
Venice Biennale jury resigns after clash over Israel, Russia
The move follows a dispute over efforts to exclude Israeli and Russian artists from top awards at the prestigious global exhibition.
May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Oz Pearlman White House Correspondents Dinner
U.S. News
‘Thought I was being pranked,’ Israeli-American says of call to perform before Trump at WHCA dinner
“I was brought in to unite the room in a sense of wonder,” the mentalist Oz Pearlman told JNS prior to the event, which was cut short after an assassination attempt.
Apr. 30, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Holocaust Series, “We Were the Lucky Ones”
Opinion
We are all capable of hate
But to be able to turn feelings into violence is another matter completely.
Apr. 30, 2026
Karen Lehrman Bloch
A man attends a memorial at the site of the Bondi Beach mass shooting in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 21, 2025. Photo by Audrey Richardson/Getty Images.
World News
Australian concert for Bondi Beach victims nixed after singers refuse to perform with Jews
Apr. 28, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
British novelist Roald Dahl (1916-1990) at home in the United Kingdom, Dec. 10, 1971. Photo by Ronald Dumont/Daily Express/Getty Images.
Editor-in-Chief
Asking the wrong questions about antisemitism
As the arts world legitimizes bias against Israel in the post-Oct. 7 world, a hit play about author Roald Dahl’s Jew-hatred explores the intersection of culture and prejudice.
Apr. 21, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Noam Bettan, winner of the reality show "The Next Star" poses for a picture after winning the final in Neve Ilan, near Jerusalem, Jan. 21, 2026. Photo by Yael Abas Guisky/Flash90.
Israel News
Entertainment figures reject calls for Israel Eurovision boycott
Public letter says kicking the Jewish state out of song contest would be “inversion of justice.”
Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Yakir Hexter dancing at a wedding
Feature
‘Yakir’s Light’ exhibition showcases fallen soldier’s artistic talent
Currently on display in Jerusalem, it celebrates the life and mourns the death of Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Yakir Hexter.
Apr. 16, 2026
Josh Hasten
Kanye West
Antisemitism
Dutch Jewish group wants visa ban for Kanye West
The country’s main watchdog on antisemitism, CIDI, urged the government to follow the example of the U.K.
Apr. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Load More
Exterior views of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) headquarters in Vienna on April 28, 2026. The United Arab Emirates left the cartel of oil producers on May 1. Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images.
Opinion
UAE takes a page from the Arab playbook: Using oil as a bludgeon
It did something without precedent in the history of petro-statecraft, converting abundance into a weapon of war.
May. 4, 2026
Amine Ayoub
Financial collaboration. Credit: geralt/Pixabay.
Opinion
The fragmented Jewish economy
Professionals in tech, finance, real estate, law and beyond routinely navigate their careers without access to a network organized around shared identity or interest.
May. 4, 2026
Rabbi Leor Sinai
Shoppers buy Tnuva products today despite the company's price increase announcement at the Shufersal Deal Katsrin branch, Golan Heights on May 2, 2023. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli supermarkets prepare for price hikes of dairy products
Three Israeli companies—Tnuva, Tara and Strauss—control 85% of the market and charge prices more than 50% higher than those abroad.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Israelis bike on a trail in the northwestern Negev region
Israel News
Over 92% of Gaza Envelope residents have returned home—report
Four of the most devastated communities during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks are in advanced stages of reconstruction.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Halutziot project, which includes the construction of a 55 megawatt solar power plant as a joint venture of the communities of the pioneering region established by the families of Gush Katif evacuees, in southern Israel, Nov. 16, 2017. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel’s largest solar power plant set to open in Negev in two years
The facility near Dimona will provide current at record low prices.
May. 3, 2026
Amelie Botbol
USS Abraham Lincoln
World News
Renewed US-Iran hostilities likely, Iranian commander says
The U.S. Defense Department estimates that Tehran has lost almost $5 billion due to the blockade.
May. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
A general view of Haifa, Oct. 14, 2007. Photo by Oren Fixler/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli firm rejects Russian grain shipment after Ukraine protest
The Zenziper Company declined the delivery, flagged as “stolen,” amid diplomatic tensions with Kyiv.
Apr. 30, 2026
Canaan Lidor
IDE Technologies water desalination facility, Feb. 9, 20256 Credit: לילך דקל / IDE Tech via Wikimedia Commons
U.S. News
Israeli company to help design, develop water desalination facility in Texas
The proposed venture between US Desalination and IDE Technologies would produce up to 50 million gallons of drinking water daily by treating seawater from the Gulf of Mexico.
Apr. 27, 2026
Iranians walk past a large billboard referring to the Strait of Hormuz in Tehran's Vanak Square on April 15, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Tehran demands US lift blockade before talks resume
Washington “must first remove operational obstacles, including the blockade,” as a condition for “resolving issues,” Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says.
Apr. 26, 2026
David Isaac
Travelers at Ben Gurion International Airport, Oct. 23, 2025. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
EU aviation regulator extends flight warning for Israel, Mideast
Despite the ceasefire, the European agency said further monitoring is needed to assess the risks to civil aviation.
Apr. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Celebrating Yom Ha'azmaut, Israel’s 78th Independence Day, at Sacher Park in Jerusalem on April 22, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The most persecuted people in history built a prosperous state in less than a century
The world keeps asking Israel to apologize for existing. The data has a different answer.
Apr. 23, 2026
Ronn Torossian
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez speaks in Madrid, on March 13, 2020. Credit: The Ministry of the Presidency in the Government of Spain.
World News
Spain asks EU to end the Association Agreement with Israel
Foreign Minister Sa’ar fires back by recalling Madrid’s support for dictatorships.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Load More
A re-enactment shortly after the Santa Cruz massacre that took place on Nov. 12, 1991, in which at least 250 East Timorese pro-independence demonstrators were killed by Indonesian troops. Credit: Mark Rhomberg/ETAN via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
City councils are the front line in the war against Islamism
America has long assumed that its scale, constitution and civic ethos insulate it from hostile religious environments. That’s a fragile assumption.
May. 6, 2026
Nachum Kaplan
Tools for Brit Milah, Circumcision
World News
Israel, US decry reported plan to indict mohels in Belgium
Officials condemned prosecutors’ alleged decision to go after Jewish circumcisers, calling it antisemitic and a threat to religious freedom.
May. 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Shabbat Candles
U.S. News
Trump calls for Jewish Americans to observe a ‘national Sabbath’
The president’s call for a national Shabbat “celebrates our religion and it refocuses on our job to become a light unto the nations,” Rabbi Steven Burg of Aish told JNS.
May. 5, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Akunis
U.S. News
‘Jewish people, State of Israel do not need your recognition,’ Akunis tells Mamdani
The Israeli consul general in New York told JNS that this year was the first time the Jewish state held an Independence Day celebration in New York City under a mayor who doesn’t recognize it.
May. 5, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
DMV
U.S. News
Chassidic Jew sues NY motor vehicle dept for being forced to remove head covering
“Especially in New York City, which prides itself on being a safe place for people of all faiths, the DMV needs to do better,” Sara Fellig’s attorney told JNS.
May. 5, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jerusalem College of Technology CEO Roi Ohev Zion (left) with Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussing the promotion of tolerance and respectful dialogue in Israeli society, on April 29, 2026. Credit: Avi Hayun.
Israel News
Herzog: Torah and science integration a ‘tremendous asset’ for Israel
The Israeli president was joined by Jerusalem College of Technology students and academic leaders to promote respectful dialogue in Israeli society.
May. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
The rabbi and artist Uri Revach teaching Kabbalah classes to his students in a cave near Moshav Beim Meir, a religious moshav in central Israel, May 27, 2011. Photo by Yaakov Naumi/Flash90.
Column
Kabbalah for moderns?
Any thinking human being should want to search beneath the material superficiality of this world to discover truth, depth and authenticity.
May. 4, 2026
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Children and their parents gather around a bonfire ahead of the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'omer, in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, May 8, 2023. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90
Israel News
Israeli public urged to curb bonfires on Lag B’Omer
“Celebrate responsibly,” said Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
A fragment of a missile fired from Iran toward Israel, intercepted by Israeli air-defense systems, lodged in the ground in the Golan Heights, April 8, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Opinion
Reflections on Israel at 78
It’s been a year when everything felt different.
May. 3, 2026
Judy Lash Balint
A bonfire celebrating the holiday of Lag B'Omer, which commemorates Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. Credit: Lerner Vadim/Shutterstock
Israel News
Israel cancels Lag B’Omer pilgrimage to Meron amid security concerns
Police enforce road closures and warn of zero tolerance for violence following online incitement.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, stands in the Senate gallery with Adar Rubin, director of mobilization for EndJewHatred, and Sen. Jeremy Moss as the Senate passes Theis' End Jew-Hatred resolution. April 29, 2026. Credit: Office of Sen. Lana Theis
U.S. News
Michigan Senate approves ‘End Jew-Hatred Day’ resolution
“Antisemitism is not an abstract concern,” stated Lana Theis, the Republican state senator who introduced the measure. “It’s happening here in Michigan, and it’s happening now.”
Apr. 30, 2026
Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee: Israel is the only Mideast country with a growing Christian population
The U.S. ambassador made the comment after meeting with the Jewish state’s newly appointed Special Envoy to the Christian world.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Load More
Medical cannabis. Credit: Pixabay.
Israel News
Medical cannabis overhaul in Israel sparks debate over smoking-based treatment
The proposed reforms would phase out smoked medical cannabis in favor of oils and inhalers.
May. 6, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Jerusalem College of Technology CEO Roi Ohev Zion (left) with Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussing the promotion of tolerance and respectful dialogue in Israeli society, on April 29, 2026. Credit: Avi Hayun.
Israel News
Herzog: Torah and science integration a ‘tremendous asset’ for Israel
The Israeli president was joined by Jerusalem College of Technology students and academic leaders to promote respectful dialogue in Israeli society.
May. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
A Chinese rocket takes off with the Venezuelan earth observation satellite Miranda from the remote Gobi desert in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu province on Sept. 29, 2012. Credit: AFP/Getty Images.
JNS TV / True East
How rare earth minerals are reshaping global power and warfare
May. 3, 2026
Doron Spielman
A view of the Halutziot project, which includes the construction of a 55 megawatt solar power plant as a joint venture of the communities of the pioneering region established by the families of Gush Katif evacuees, in southern Israel, Nov. 16, 2017. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel’s largest solar power plant set to open in Negev in two years
The facility near Dimona will provide current at record low prices.
May. 3, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, poses with Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman (left) and Jeremy Hansen at U.N. headquarters in New York, April 30, 2026. Credit: Danny Danon/X.
World News
Danon contrasts Artemis II visit to UN with anti-Israel bias
As NASA astronauts highlight global cooperation, some countries remain “fixated on outdated narratives,” the Israeli envoy said.
May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Prof. Gal Merkel, Prof. Eytan Wertheim, CEO of Clalit, Dr. Susan Samueli and Dr. Henry Samueli.
Israel News
American philanthropists donate $50 million to Israeli cancer research center
“We believe that Israeli scientific excellence can deliver the next major breakthrough in cancer care.”
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
An Orangutan and her baby in The Zoological Center Tel Aviv - Ramat Gan, on Dec 22 2010. Photo by Keren Freeman/Flash90.
Israel News
Jerusalem zoo sees rare birth of baby orangutan
Mother Suga is caring for and nursing the newborn.
Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Dr. Moshe Sagi, an internal medicine specialist in Clalit’s Tel Aviv-Jaffa District, and Neta Nahmani, a home hospitalization nurse, on home-care day during the war, March 28, 2026. Credit: Clalit Health Services.
Feature
War accelerates health-care revolution in Israel
Clalit study finds hospital-level care at home can improve outcomes as wartime pressures reshape patient treatment.
Apr. 24, 2026
Howard Blas
Nine-year-old Noor after a liver transplant operation at Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petah Tikva that saved her life, in April, 2026. Photo courtesy of family.
Israel News
Israel: Four saved in organ transplant marathon within less than 24 hours
The father of nine-year-old Noor expressed his “deepest gratitude” to the family of the daughter whose organ saved his daughter’s life.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
People take cover from incoming missiles fired from Iran, in Tel Aviv, March 4. 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel funds Internet access for public shelters
New initiative by Israeli ministries seeks to connect frontline shelters, ensuring continuous communication during emergencies.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
A handwritten letter in Yiddish from Ber Borochov, a pioneer in the study of the Yiddish language, in Vienna, to Leon Khazanovich in Berlin, regarding the health of his family and the possibility of Khazanovich obtaining the vacant post of Berlin correspondent for the New York Yiddish newspaper Di Varhayt, 1913. Credit: YIVO via Creative Commons.
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
View of the nuclear research center in Dimona, southern Israel, Aug. 13, 2016. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
No damage to Dimona nuclear research site after Iranian missile hits nearby city: IAEA
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi says “maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Load More
John Sterling Getty
U.S. News
John Sterling, Jewish Yankees ‘radio legend,’ dies at 87
“He informed and entertained generations of fans with a theatrical and unapologetic style that was uniquely his own,” the New York Yankees stated.
May. 4, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Jibril Rajoub
World News
Palestinian soccer chief refuses handshake with Israeli official at FIFA Congress in Canada
“It’s time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned,” Jibril Rajoub said.
May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Jake Retzlaff, quarterback of the Tulane Green Wave, makes a pass during the fourth quarter of the 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Dec. 20, 2025. Credit: Justin Ford/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Jewish quarterback invited to Seahawks’ rookie minicamp in Seattle
A California native, Jake Retzlaff played at Brigham Young University during the 2023 and 2024 seasons before transferring to Tulane University in 2025.
Apr. 28, 2026
Nathan Eisner, - 3 generations of ice hockey in Israel.jpeg (1600x1200, AR: 1.33)
Opinion
Miracle on Israeli ice: Nathan Eisner is still scoring as Israel marks 40 years of ice hockey
The godfather of Israeli ice hockey continues to play, mentor and inspire, even in wartime.
Apr. 27, 2026
Gary Schiff
Israel’s Rhythmic Gymnastics team in Paris, August 2024. Credit: Olympic Committee of Israel.
Israel News
Israel wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in Baku World Cup
The team’s success builds on a strong track record in international competition.
Apr. 24, 2026
Gold medalist Raz Hershko celebrates at the European Senior Championships 2026 in Tbilisi, April 19, 2026. Photo by Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli judokas win three medals at European Championships
Raz Hershko beat France’s Lea Fontaine, winning gold for the second time in her career.
Apr. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Hundreds of runners begin the Jerusalem Winner Marathon on April 17, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israel News
Despite war, 50,000 run in Jerusalem Marathon
Runners from Israel and abroad join subdued race following Lebanon truce.
Apr. 17, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Portrait of Fatah member Jibril Rajoub in Jerusalem
World News
Palestinian officials denied entry to Canada for FIFA Congress
Visa refusals could prevent Palestinians from attending pre-World Cup gathering in Vancouver.
Apr. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
A filled stadium during a sporting event. Credit: Rwanda Lens/Pexels.
World News
International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame announces 2026 class of inductees
Twenty honorees, including Julian Edelman, Omri Casspi and Bruce Pearl, will be inducted June 29 in Israel, highlighting global Jewish achievement across sports.
Apr. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
FIFA President Gianni Infantino
World News
FIFA president says ‘for sure’ Iran will play at US-hosted World Cup
“I went to see them. They are actually quite a good team as well,” said Gianni Infantino.
Apr. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) reacts after scoring and drawing a foul against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game, April 14, 2026, in Phoenix. AP photo by Christian Petersen.
Israel News
Avdija becomes first Israeli to reach NBA playoffs
The 25-year-old forward erupted for 41 points and a clutch three-point play as he carried Portland past Phoenix in the play-in to reach his first NBA postseason.
Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Hockey
U.S. News
Dallas Stars bans fan ‘indefinitely’ over Nazi salute incident
The team said that the person it banned purchased tickets, which were used by people who performed a Nazi salute.
Apr. 6, 2026
Load More
A Thai worker picks decorative flower leafs in Kibbutz Sde Nitzan, near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, July 20, 2014. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
Millions allocated to restore agriculture in Gaza border region
Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Tekuma Authority will invest $24 million.
May. 6, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
The Harel Farm, eastern Gush Etzion, Israel, April 23, 2026. Photo by Josh Hasten.
Feature
A controversy about the funding of farms in Judea-Samaria
KKL–JNF says that its decision to stop support for some of the agricultural holdings has nothing to do with where they’re located in relation to the ‘Green Line.’
May. 5, 2026
Josh Hasten
Cultivaid
U.S. News
Agricultural science ‘doesn’t know politics,’ says Israeli-American, of nonprofit CultivAid, winner of Bronfman prize
“When we talk about irrigation or plants, we see that this common language can overcome many political difficulties,” Tomer Malchi told JNS.
May. 4, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and South Sudan’s Foreign Minister James Pitia Morgan in an illustrated graphic created by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israel News
Israeli gov’t to approve new agreement with South Sudan, says Israeli FM
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar congratulated his newly appointed counterpart, as the two diplomats discussed the situation of both countries.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Somaliland
World News
Israeli Cabinet unanimously approves first ambassador to Somaliland
Michael Lotem finished a three-year tour as envoy to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles in August 2025.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
An undated Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas War. Credit: Jaber Jehad Badwan via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
EU, UN joint report puts Gaza recovery, reconstruction costs at over $70 billion
The assessment calls for the return of Palestinian Authority governance and efforts to “advance a durable political settlement based on the two-state solution.”
Apr. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi hosts Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Hargeisa, Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israel News
Israel appoints first-ever ambassador to Somaliland
Michael Lotem has previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles.
Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
The Passover seder in Jerusalem. Credit: KKL-JNF Photo Archive.
Jewish Life
Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
Mar. 30, 2026
A shelter is placed at an Israeli farm as part of HaShomer HaChadash's crowdfunding campaign. Credit: Courtesy of HaShomer HaChadash.
Israel News
60 bomb shelters deployed to unprotected Israeli farms
The campaign, named for slain farmer Omer Weinstein, aims to place protective shelters on agricultural land as “Operation Roaring Lion” continues.
Mar. 28, 2026
ILH Staff
Russian corvette Stoikiy is towed into Simon's Town harbor, near Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 9, 2026. Photo by Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Israel said to have hit key Iran–Russia supply route in Caspian Sea strike
The route links Russian and Iranian ports and allows the countries to swap weapons, drones, ammunition, oil and foodstuffs.
Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Nuriel Dubin, 27, from Moshav Margaliot, who was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on March 24, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the family.
Israel News
One killed, two wounded in Hezbollah rocket assault on Galilee
Nuriel Dubin, 27, was a resident of Moshav Margaliot.
Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff, Amelie Botbol
The president of the National Congress of Honduras, Tomás Zambrano, and the Latin America director of the Israel Allies Foundation, Leopoldo Martinez, on March 23, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
World News
Honduran congressional leader lauds war against Iran as a global game-changer
José Tomás Zambrano says U.S.–Israel campaign could weaken Tehran’s terror reach in Central and South America.
Mar. 24, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Load More
Park Slope Food Coop
U.S. News
NY Jewish leaders call for probe after Jew-hatred at food coop meeting
At a Park Slope Food Coop meeting about boycotting Israel, a member, who reportedly compared Jews to Nazis, was applauded for saying that “Jewish supremacism is a problem in this country.”
May. 1, 2026
Haifa Port, 2018. Credit: Zvi Roger/Haifa Municipality.
Israel News
Ukraine threatens Israel with sanctions over ‘stolen’ grain shipments
Israel’s foreign minister said that no evidence had been provided by Kyiv, which he criticized for raising the issue in the media rather than diplomatic channels.
Apr. 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Birthright Israel Onward Storytellers Program
Feature
Jewish food creators win hearts and minds, one recipe at a time
From Miami suites to Mexico City kitchens, a new generation of Jewish food influencers is using cuisine as a powerful form of cultural diplomacy.
Apr. 28, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Manischewitz
U.S. News
Amid war, Passover ‘food becomes more than food,’ Manischewitz says
“It becomes comfort, continuity and a way to feel connected to tradition and to one another at home,” Talia Sabag, of the Manischewitz parent company Kayko, told JNS.
Mar. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman, Menachem Wecker
Manischewitz New Product Line
U.S. News
Manischewitz reviewing matzah packaging over consumer concerns with Passover kashrut
The brand told JNS that it will be “evaluating packaging differentiation and working with our retail partners to ensure clearer in-store separation and signage where needed.”
Mar. 25, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Poppy-Seed Hamantashen
U.S. News
University scholars debate: Latke vs. hamantash
A scholarly showdown over Jewish holiday foods spreads to more campuses across the United States.
Mar. 11, 2026
Menin hamantaschen
U.S. News
Menin takes part in hamantaschen tasting at New York City Hall
“It has been a very tough time for the Jewish community,” Julie Menin said at the event. “The support of all of the colleagues who are here today is so incredibly meaningful.”
Feb. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Book of Esther Art
Feature
A remarkable Purim
It literally marks the first time since 2014 that no Israeli is being held captive by Hamas or any other terror group in the Gaza Strip.
Feb. 23, 2026
Ethel G. Hofman
Falafel
Featured Columnist
When an ‘Israeli’ menu item suddenly becomes distasteful
A falafel flap exposes the new rules of student speech on American college campuses.
Feb. 10, 2026
Stephen M. Flatow
Manischewitz New Product Line
U.S. News
Jewish athletes gear up to face the competition: To be featured on Manischewitz matzah box
“The quest for the L’Cheisman continues,” Eitan Levine said.
Jan. 23, 2026
Smoked Meat
U.S. News
Israeli BBQ joint Pitmaster to open sites in Miami and Manhattan
“Be ready, the Pitmaster show is on the way,” the restaurant wrote.
Jan. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Kosher wine
Culture and Society
Kosher consumers increasingly drawn to natural, ‘orange’ wines, industry insiders say
“There’s been a demonization of alcohol in the past three to five years, and I think some people don’t want to stop drinking but want to have a bit of a conscience,” Philippe Dallacorte, who owns a kosher wine store, told JNS.
Jan. 9, 2026
Anna Rahmanan
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A butterfly clay bead from the Final Natufian period in Eynan-Mallaha (Upper Jordan Valley), colored red with ochre and marked with the fingerprints of the child (≈10 years old) who modeled it 12,000 years ago. Credit: Laurent Davin
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A 1,300-year-old lead pendant decorated with a menorah symbol was uncovered in December, 2025, beneath the southwestern corner of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Credit: Eliyahu Yanai/City of David.
Israel News
1,300-year-old menorah pendant shows Jews ‘didn’t stop’ visiting Jerusalem
The rare find, bearing the menorah symbol on both sides, was uncovered during recent excavations in the Temple Mount area.
Dec. 16, 2025
JNS Staff
City of David Talk
Israel News
City of David’s Pilgrimage Road proves Jewish history, identity and indigeneity
Because of its importance not just to Jews, but to the West, excavating the City of David has engendered much hostility, speakers said at a Dec. 9 event.
Dec. 12, 2025
David Isaac
Pottery, Archeology
Israel News
Israeli study finds math in ancient Mesopotamian flower art
Hebrew University researchers uncovered 8,000-year-old pottery showing floral patterns built on precise geometric progressions.
Dec. 11, 2025
JNS Staff
Hasmonean wall, Tower of David
Feature
Hasmonean wall uncovered in Tower of David sheds light on Maccabean period
Calling it “a dream come true,” the museum’s director Eilat Lieber says the Kishle site will become the Schulich Wing for Archaeology, Art and Innovation.
Dec. 9, 2025
Sharon Altshul
A section of the Hasmonean Wall unearthed in the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem, Dec. 8, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Volcovich.
Israel News
2,000-year-old Jerusalem city wall uncovered
The section of the wall unearthed at the Tower of David Museum is among the longest and most intact segments ever uncovered.
Dec. 8, 2025
JNS Staff
Salvador Dali Shapero
Jewish Life
Dealer asking seven figures for biblical series by Dalí hopes it will go to Israeli museum
“They could go to a museum even in the Gulf, where people could see another side of Israel, an artistic side, a beautiful side,” Bernard Shapero told JNS.
Dec. 5, 2025
Menachem Wecker
Dead Sea Scrolls Temple scroll
Feature
DC’s Bible Museum exhibits Dead Sea Scrolls, ‘most significant archaeological discovery ever’
“It’s not just a display of the scrolls, which of course in and of themselves would be powerful,” but other “wow objects” leave viewers in awe, the museum’s director of exhibits told JNS.
Nov. 22, 2025
Menachem Wecker
Members of the Israeli delegation attending the International Council of Museums conference in Dubai. Credit: Israeli delegation to the ICOM Dubai Summit, November 13, 2025.
Israel News
Israeli museum delegation attends global summit in Dubai
The Dubai gathering comes as the landmark 2020 Abraham Accords continue to broaden in the wake of last month’s ceasefire in Gaza.
Nov. 16, 2025
Etgar Lefkovits
An excavation at the El-Wad Cave terrace on Mt. Carmel revealed layers of Natufian history, offering a window into life 15,000 years ago. Credit: University of Haifa.
Israel News
Carmel cave dwellers 15,000 years ago hunted in lakes
University of Haifa study reveals that Natufian hunter-gatherers relied on waterfowl from Ice Age marshes rather than fish in the ocean.
Nov. 14, 2025
JNS Staff
An Aerial view of the winepress unearhted in Tel Megiddo, Israel in 2025. Photo courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority.
Israel News
Israel’s oldest winepress unearthed near Megiddo
The 5,000-year-old factory was found along intact Canaanite ritual vessels, offering rare insight into early worship and life in the Jezreel Valley.
Nov. 5, 2025
JNS Staff
Sotheby's kiddush cup
U.S. News
‘Earliest known,’ $4 million kiddush cup bound for Ohio museum
Sotheby’s said that the silver ritual cup set a record for most expensive ceremonial Judaic object.
Nov. 3, 2025
JNS Staff
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The Gap Inc. flagship building in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo. Credit: Soramimi via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Doris Fisher, founder of The Gap, dies at 94
“Doris Fisher leaves behind a legacy of deep commitment to her family and our city,” San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said.
May. 5, 2026
John Sterling Getty
U.S. News
John Sterling, Jewish Yankees ‘radio legend,’ dies at 87
“He informed and entertained generations of fans with a theatrical and unapologetic style that was uniquely his own,” the New York Yankees stated.
May. 4, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Dr. Edith Eva Eger. Photo by Jordan Engle.
U.S. News
Holocaust survivor, psychologist and writer Edith Eger dies at 98
The author of “The Choice” urged others to choose hope and healing.
Apr. 29, 2026
Steve Linde
Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) questions Fed chair Jerome Powell during the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Oversight of the Treasury Department and Fed Reserve Pandemic response in Washington, D.C., on June 30, 2020. Photo by Bill O'Leary-POOL/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Pro-Israel Georgia Democratic Rep David Scott dies at age 80
After Scott’s death, anti-Israel group Track AIPAC touted the possibility of replacing him with a primary opponent who accuses Israel of “genocide.”
Apr. 22, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Books
U.S. News
Ann Godoff, founding publisher of Penguin Press, dies at 76
Godoff’s four-decade career helped launch and shape the works of leading writers, including Ron Chernow, Salman Rushdie and Zadie Smith.
Mar. 2, 2026
Jesse Jackson
U.S. News
Jesse Jackson, American civil-rights leader and activist, dies at 84
“Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
Feb. 17, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli musician Matti Caspi performs in Gush Etzion, Judea, on Dec. 10, 2015. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli music icon Matti Caspi dies at 76
The prolific singer, composer and arranger helped shape Israel’s musical landscape for almost six decades.
Feb. 8, 2026
Steve Linde
Israeli actress Tal Berkovich attends the 33rd Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles at The Saban in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 12, 2019. Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images.
Israel News
Actress Tal Berkovich killed in road accident in southern Israel
Her brother Gil, who was with her in the car to celebrate their mother’s birthday, is in critical condition at Soroka Medical Center.
Jan. 30, 2026
Steve Linde
Michael Gelber
Feature
Remembering Michael Gelber, Jewish American mentor
“He lived to help people become better versions of themselves,” his wife of 40 years, Susan Gelber, told JNS.
Jan. 25, 2026
Steve Linde
Uri Lupolianski, then the mayor of Jerusalem, riding a camel on the Mount of Olives on July 29, 2003. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
Rabbi Uri Lupolianski, Jerusalem’s first Haredi mayor and Yad Sarah founder, dies at 74
Lupolianski led the capital through a complex period and built up Yad Sarah to provide medical equipment and social services across Israel.
Jan. 8, 2026
Steve Linde
Rabbi Julius Berman
U.S. News
Rabbi Julius Berman, 90, former head of Orthodox Union, president of Claims Conference
Rabbi Josh Joseph, executive vice president and COO of the Orthodox Union, said that he “can’t imagine an American Jewish world without the impact and influence of Rabbi Julie Berman.”
Jan. 2, 2026
JNS logo
U.S. News
Dick Zimmer, former NJ congressman and author of Megan’s Law, dies at 81
Christine Todd Whitman, a former New Jersey governor, stated that Zimmer “was a friend and a principled elected official.”
Jan. 2, 2026
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