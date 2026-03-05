Culture and Society
Ephraim Sneh may be a Knesset has-been, but his attitude isn’t the least bit passé in certain snobbish circles.
A new project creates personal matches between bereaved families and therapeutic dogs that touch wounded hearts through play, touch and their very presence.
The collection highlights a British officer’s lasting influence on Israel’s combat doctrine.
Widow of Yamam fighter Yorai Cohen, who fell defending Israel on Oct. 7, talks about life before and after his death.
Bar-Ilan University researcher Anat Fanti: “Israel’s results reflect resilience, but not the psychological cost of war.”
The U.S. ambassador to Israel checked up on the prime minister following online conspiracies claiming he had died.
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
The shuffle was reportedly decided on after Tricia Tuttle posed with a PLO flag held by a filmmaker who’d accused the Jewish State of genocide.
Hugh Laurie wrote kind words about “Tehran” producer Dana Eden, before responding to anti-Israel critics that he had never identified as a Zionist.
To study and work in one’s mother tongue is a basic human right that Israel’s Druze community and other ethnic minorities in the Jewish state enjoy.
Online critics accused the bestselling author, who is a supporter of the BDS movement, of “normalizing” Israelis over a brief reference in her book, Taipei Story.
An exhibition in Tel Aviv supports thousands of IDF troops from abroad serving in Israel.
The Kan broadcaster described the structure as the largest prop of this year’s event.
“I am very happy and excited to represent our beautiful country,” contestant Noam Bettan said.
The move follows a dispute over efforts to exclude Israeli and Russian artists from top awards at the prestigious global exhibition.
“I was brought in to unite the room in a sense of wonder,” the mentalist Oz Pearlman told JNS prior to the event, which was cut short after an assassination attempt.
But to be able to turn feelings into violence is another matter completely.
As the arts world legitimizes bias against Israel in the post-Oct. 7 world, a hit play about author Roald Dahl’s Jew-hatred explores the intersection of culture and prejudice.
Public letter says kicking the Jewish state out of song contest would be “inversion of justice.”
Currently on display in Jerusalem, it celebrates the life and mourns the death of Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Yakir Hexter.
The country’s main watchdog on antisemitism, CIDI, urged the government to follow the example of the U.K.
It did something without precedent in the history of petro-statecraft, converting abundance into a weapon of war.
Professionals in tech, finance, real estate, law and beyond routinely navigate their careers without access to a network organized around shared identity or interest.
Three Israeli companies—Tnuva, Tara and Strauss—control 85% of the market and charge prices more than 50% higher than those abroad.
Four of the most devastated communities during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks are in advanced stages of reconstruction.
The facility near Dimona will provide current at record low prices.
The U.S. Defense Department estimates that Tehran has lost almost $5 billion due to the blockade.
The Zenziper Company declined the delivery, flagged as “stolen,” amid diplomatic tensions with Kyiv.
The proposed venture between US Desalination and IDE Technologies would produce up to 50 million gallons of drinking water daily by treating seawater from the Gulf of Mexico.
Washington “must first remove operational obstacles, including the blockade,” as a condition for “resolving issues,” Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says.
Despite the ceasefire, the European agency said further monitoring is needed to assess the risks to civil aviation.
The world keeps asking Israel to apologize for existing. The data has a different answer.
Foreign Minister Sa’ar fires back by recalling Madrid’s support for dictatorships.
America has long assumed that its scale, constitution and civic ethos insulate it from hostile religious environments. That’s a fragile assumption.
Officials condemned prosecutors’ alleged decision to go after Jewish circumcisers, calling it antisemitic and a threat to religious freedom.
The president’s call for a national Shabbat “celebrates our religion and it refocuses on our job to become a light unto the nations,” Rabbi Steven Burg of Aish told JNS.
The Israeli consul general in New York told JNS that this year was the first time the Jewish state held an Independence Day celebration in New York City under a mayor who doesn’t recognize it.
“Especially in New York City, which prides itself on being a safe place for people of all faiths, the DMV needs to do better,” Sara Fellig’s attorney told JNS.
The Israeli president was joined by Jerusalem College of Technology students and academic leaders to promote respectful dialogue in Israeli society.
Any thinking human being should want to search beneath the material superficiality of this world to discover truth, depth and authenticity.
“Celebrate responsibly,” said Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority.
Police enforce road closures and warn of zero tolerance for violence following online incitement.
“Antisemitism is not an abstract concern,” stated Lana Theis, the Republican state senator who introduced the measure. “It’s happening here in Michigan, and it’s happening now.”
The U.S. ambassador made the comment after meeting with the Jewish state’s newly appointed Special Envoy to the Christian world.
The proposed reforms would phase out smoked medical cannabis in favor of oils and inhalers.
The Israeli president was joined by Jerusalem College of Technology students and academic leaders to promote respectful dialogue in Israeli society.
The facility near Dimona will provide current at record low prices.
As NASA astronauts highlight global cooperation, some countries remain “fixated on outdated narratives,” the Israeli envoy said.
“We believe that Israeli scientific excellence can deliver the next major breakthrough in cancer care.”
Mother Suga is caring for and nursing the newborn.
Clalit study finds hospital-level care at home can improve outcomes as wartime pressures reshape patient treatment.
The father of nine-year-old Noor expressed his “deepest gratitude” to the family of the daughter whose organ saved his daughter’s life.
New initiative by Israeli ministries seeks to connect frontline shelters, ensuring continuous communication during emergencies.
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi says “maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.”
“He informed and entertained generations of fans with a theatrical and unapologetic style that was uniquely his own,” the New York Yankees stated.
“It’s time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned,” Jibril Rajoub said.
A California native, Jake Retzlaff played at Brigham Young University during the 2023 and 2024 seasons before transferring to Tulane University in 2025.
The godfather of Israeli ice hockey continues to play, mentor and inspire, even in wartime.
The team’s success builds on a strong track record in international competition.
Raz Hershko beat France’s Lea Fontaine, winning gold for the second time in her career.
Runners from Israel and abroad join subdued race following Lebanon truce.
Visa refusals could prevent Palestinians from attending pre-World Cup gathering in Vancouver.
Twenty honorees, including Julian Edelman, Omri Casspi and Bruce Pearl, will be inducted June 29 in Israel, highlighting global Jewish achievement across sports.
“I went to see them. They are actually quite a good team as well,” said Gianni Infantino.
The 25-year-old forward erupted for 41 points and a clutch three-point play as he carried Portland past Phoenix in the play-in to reach his first NBA postseason.
The team said that the person it banned purchased tickets, which were used by people who performed a Nazi salute.
Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Tekuma Authority will invest $24 million.
KKL–JNF says that its decision to stop support for some of the agricultural holdings has nothing to do with where they’re located in relation to the ‘Green Line.’
Agricultural science ‘doesn’t know politics,’ says Israeli-American, of nonprofit CultivAid, winner of Bronfman prize
“When we talk about irrigation or plants, we see that this common language can overcome many political difficulties,” Tomer Malchi told JNS.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar congratulated his newly appointed counterpart, as the two diplomats discussed the situation of both countries.
Michael Lotem finished a three-year tour as envoy to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles in August 2025.
The assessment calls for the return of Palestinian Authority governance and efforts to “advance a durable political settlement based on the two-state solution.”
Michael Lotem has previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles.
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
The campaign, named for slain farmer Omer Weinstein, aims to place protective shelters on agricultural land as “Operation Roaring Lion” continues.
The route links Russian and Iranian ports and allows the countries to swap weapons, drones, ammunition, oil and foodstuffs.
Nuriel Dubin, 27, was a resident of Moshav Margaliot.
José Tomás Zambrano says U.S.–Israel campaign could weaken Tehran’s terror reach in Central and South America.
At a Park Slope Food Coop meeting about boycotting Israel, a member, who reportedly compared Jews to Nazis, was applauded for saying that “Jewish supremacism is a problem in this country.”
Israel’s foreign minister said that no evidence had been provided by Kyiv, which he criticized for raising the issue in the media rather than diplomatic channels.
From Miami suites to Mexico City kitchens, a new generation of Jewish food influencers is using cuisine as a powerful form of cultural diplomacy.
“It becomes comfort, continuity and a way to feel connected to tradition and to one another at home,” Talia Sabag, of the Manischewitz parent company Kayko, told JNS.
The brand told JNS that it will be “evaluating packaging differentiation and working with our retail partners to ensure clearer in-store separation and signage where needed.”
A scholarly showdown over Jewish holiday foods spreads to more campuses across the United States.
“It has been a very tough time for the Jewish community,” Julie Menin said at the event. “The support of all of the colleagues who are here today is so incredibly meaningful.”
It literally marks the first time since 2014 that no Israeli is being held captive by Hamas or any other terror group in the Gaza Strip.
A falafel flap exposes the new rules of student speech on American college campuses.
“The quest for the L’Cheisman continues,” Eitan Levine said.
“Be ready, the Pitmaster show is on the way,” the restaurant wrote.
“There’s been a demonization of alcohol in the past three to five years, and I think some people don’t want to stop drinking but want to have a bit of a conscience,” Philippe Dallacorte, who owns a kosher wine store, told JNS.
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
The rare find, bearing the menorah symbol on both sides, was uncovered during recent excavations in the Temple Mount area.
Because of its importance not just to Jews, but to the West, excavating the City of David has engendered much hostility, speakers said at a Dec. 9 event.
Hebrew University researchers uncovered 8,000-year-old pottery showing floral patterns built on precise geometric progressions.
Calling it “a dream come true,” the museum’s director Eilat Lieber says the Kishle site will become the Schulich Wing for Archaeology, Art and Innovation.
The section of the wall unearthed at the Tower of David Museum is among the longest and most intact segments ever uncovered.
“They could go to a museum even in the Gulf, where people could see another side of Israel, an artistic side, a beautiful side,” Bernard Shapero told JNS.
“It’s not just a display of the scrolls, which of course in and of themselves would be powerful,” but other “wow objects” leave viewers in awe, the museum’s director of exhibits told JNS.
The Dubai gathering comes as the landmark 2020 Abraham Accords continue to broaden in the wake of last month’s ceasefire in Gaza.
University of Haifa study reveals that Natufian hunter-gatherers relied on waterfowl from Ice Age marshes rather than fish in the ocean.
The 5,000-year-old factory was found along intact Canaanite ritual vessels, offering rare insight into early worship and life in the Jezreel Valley.
Sotheby’s said that the silver ritual cup set a record for most expensive ceremonial Judaic object.
“Doris Fisher leaves behind a legacy of deep commitment to her family and our city,” San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said.
“He informed and entertained generations of fans with a theatrical and unapologetic style that was uniquely his own,” the New York Yankees stated.
The author of “The Choice” urged others to choose hope and healing.
After Scott’s death, anti-Israel group Track AIPAC touted the possibility of replacing him with a primary opponent who accuses Israel of “genocide.”
Godoff’s four-decade career helped launch and shape the works of leading writers, including Ron Chernow, Salman Rushdie and Zadie Smith.
“Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
The prolific singer, composer and arranger helped shape Israel’s musical landscape for almost six decades.
Her brother Gil, who was with her in the car to celebrate their mother’s birthday, is in critical condition at Soroka Medical Center.
“He lived to help people become better versions of themselves,” his wife of 40 years, Susan Gelber, told JNS.
Lupolianski led the capital through a complex period and built up Yad Sarah to provide medical equipment and social services across Israel.
Rabbi Josh Joseph, executive vice president and COO of the Orthodox Union, said that he “can’t imagine an American Jewish world without the impact and influence of Rabbi Julie Berman.”
Christine Todd Whitman, a former New Jersey governor, stated that Zimmer “was a friend and a principled elected official.”